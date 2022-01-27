Tiree’s Susan honoured with award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tiree’s Susan Lamont is this year’s recipient of the Stalwart award, presented annually by NFU Scotland’s Argyll and the Islands region.

First presented in 2017, the award recognises those who have made a difference to the work of the union or made a significant contribution to agriculture in the region.

The virtual regional AGM on Monday January 17 saw regional chair Duncan Macalister of Glenbarr Farms announce Susan as the 2022 winner.

Susan, who has been Tiree’s NFU Scotland branch secretary for more than 20 years and was previously the NFU Mutual agent, was nominated by Pat Boyd, Tiree branch chair and seconded by Tiree’s regional board representative Alastair MacInnes.

Pat, who qualified as a vet at Glasgow University alongside Susan in 1977, praised her for being loyal, reliable and hard working. It was while covering the vet practice on Tiree and Coll as a locum that Susan met her husband, crofter Angus Lamont.

Pat added: ‘Susan threw herself heart, mind and soul into crofting. If I was away on holiday she would not only cover as locum but look after my stock too. I knew that all the animals on both Tiree and Coll were in safe and capable hands in my absence.

‘Susan enthusiastically took up the branch secretary reins in 1998. She was always ready to respond to a consultation on crofters’ behalf and would write to MPs of any political persuasion or converse with CalMac to voice concerns or grievances.

‘Susan wished to retire as branch secretary a few years ago, but agreed to remain in post when no one could be found to replace her.’

Susan served on the island’s new mart committee; represented Tiree on the 2007 Shucksmith Committee crofting inquiry; served on the Tiree Rural Development committee and has been a valued member of the Tiree Transport Forum.

She was also involved during the recent Tiree linkspan replacement, making sure farming and crofting needs were to the fore.

Duncan said: ‘In the nomination it was pointed out that Susan has done more for crofting on Tiree than any other crofter in the last 35 years. That epitomises the definition of ‘stalwart’ and Susan is a very worthy winner of this prestigious award.’

NFU Scotland Argyll and the Islands region Stalwart 2022, Susan Lamont. no_a04NFU_Stalwart01_SusanLamont