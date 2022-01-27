The world’s biggest birdwatch spreads its wings again

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Following the record-breaking success of last year’s nationwide bird-count the RSPB is calling for wildlife enthusiasts to get their binoculars back out and contribute to crucial scientific research.

In 2021 more than a million people across the UK took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, making it the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

Although the chaffinch is the most commonly seen bird in Argyll and Bute, of the 17 million birds counted in the three-day survey last year the house sparrow kept its title as the UK’s most seen bird.

This year’s event takes place from January 28 to 30 with the public being asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park then send their results to the RSPB.

With the project now in its 43rd year more than 150 million birds have been counted, giving the RSPB crucial insight into how UK wildlife is faring.

Director of RSPB Scotland Anne McCall said: ‘Huge enthusiasm and love of nature were wonderfully evident across Scotland during Big Garden Birdwatch 2021.

‘The last two years have reminded us all that nature is a part of our lives, reviving and supporting our wellbeing and mental health.

‘Big Garden Birdwatch allows everyone to put aside some time just to concentrate on nature and, at the same time, help to gather the information we need to do more to protect and restore wildlife.

‘When you take part in the Birdwatch, you are helping to build an annual snapshot of how our bird life is faring across Scotland and the UK.

‘It is only by building understanding that we can protect wildlife. Nature is in crisis, but together we can take meaningful action and have some fun too.’

While house sparrows and starlings may be the UK’s most commonly sighted birds, a closer look at Big Garden Birdwatch data shows that numbers have in fact dropped dramatically since the Birdwatch began in 1979. House sparrows are down 58 per cent while starlings are down 83 per cent.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022 participants should watch the birds in their garden or local park for one hour at some point over the three days, only counting the birds that land, not those flying over.

They should record the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time, not the total seen in the hour.

Head of Habitats and Species for RSPB Scotland Paul Walton said: ‘Big Garden Birdwatch gives everyone a chance to spend a little time just enjoying the wildlife around us, but it also allows us to engage in real science.

‘It is very simple to do and to report, just tell us what you see in your garden or local park. That simplicity is its strength.

‘So many people engage, right across the country, that Big Garden Birdwatch is a survey of enormous scale.

‘The picture it gives us across the years is unique and valuable information on how winter garden birds are faring nationally.’

The parallel event RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place during the first half of spring term, January 5 to February 21. Since the launch of the school project more than a million school children and teachers have taken part.

For a Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, birdwatching tips, an RSPB shop voucher and advice on how to attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch