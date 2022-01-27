Bellanoch towpath to be closed until March
A section of the towpath on the Crinan Canal will be closed to the public until March.
Scottish Canals took the decision to remove access to the section between Dunardy Lock 13 and Bellanoch Bridge after discovering an issue on the canal east of Bellanoch Bridge. Work will be carried out on the canal from Monday January 24 until March 7, resulting in the towpath being closed throughout the duration of the works.