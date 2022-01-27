Announcements – January 28, 2022

BIRTH

MARTIN – James and Jo-Anne are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter Holly Arianna on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A beautiful wee sister for Emma. Grateful thanks to all midwives in both Campbeltown and Paisley.

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on January 20, 2022, Mary B. Campbell, née Gillies, in her 82nd year, of 6 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of Peter Campbell and much loved mother of Sheila and Petra. Dearly loved sister of the late Jean and John; dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Thursday, January 27, 2022, followed by an interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

CARMICHAEL –

Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 17, 2022, Vivien Park Carmichael, in her 77th year, dearly beloved wife of Michael Carmichael, much loved mum of Samantha, Fiona and Kirsty and a loving gran of Lorne and Eilidh. A private cremation has already taken place at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley.

LAFFERTY – Peacefully at home, 12 Range Road, Campbeltown, surrounded by her family, on January 23, 2022, Janet McCallum Graham (Jenny) in her 84th year, dearly beloved wife of the late William Clark Lafferty (Billy), much loved mother of Jean Anne, Kenneth, Maureen, Clark and Graeme, a loving granny of Stewart, Paul, Richard, Neil, Tamara, Gayle, Clark, Alex, Hannah, Joshua and Georgia, a much loved sister and an expecting great-granny in waiting. Janet’s service will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The cortège will leave the home address at 11.00 a.m. after a short prayer. We will travel down Range Road, along Meadows Avenue, down Ralston Road, through Main Street, up Longrow, down Mill Street, Lady Mary Row, Lochend Street, Aqualibrium Avenue and round The Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service at the cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Janet along our route.

MCLEAN – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room at the Campbeltown Hospital, surrounded by his family, on January 22, 2022, William McLean (Willie) in his 80th year, Balnabraid, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, formerly of Lephenstrath Farm, Southend, dearly beloved husband of Margaret McKerral, loving dad of Willie, Katie and Davie and a proud grampa to Laura, Ashley, Rory, Sam, Jamie, Erin and Josie. Willie’s service will take place on Friday, January 28 at 1.00 pm in Southend Church. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm. We will turn right coming out of the church and travel through Cattadale Glen on our way to Keil Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Willie along our route.

STEWART – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 19, 2022, Margaret Meikle Semple, née Millar, in her 88th year, Witchburn Terrace, Campbeltown, youngest daughter of the late Mr and Mrs Robert Millar, formerly of Kilkivan. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Graham and then of the late George (Tony) Stewart, much loved by her sons Kenneth and Alastair, Kenneth’s partner Gillian and daughter-in-law Monique. Loving grandma to Fraser, Cameron and Ailsa and cherished great-grandma to Jamie. Margaret’s service will take place on Tuesday, February 1 at 12.15 pm at Cardross Crematorium, all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Any donations may be made to the Red Cross.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

DOYLE – A celebration of the life of James (Bogey) Doyle, will take place at Inveraray Parish Church, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2pm, and thereafter at the George Hotel, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMERON – Angus and the family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received and for phone calls and cards following the recent loss of Cathie. Special thanks to all the carers over the last six years and to Bibby and everyone who helped at Drimnin. Thanks also to the Rev Donald McCorkindale for his uplifting and fitting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Director for his excellent professional, personal and kind support and to all who attended the funeral and paid their last respects.

MACLEOD – Jenny, Seonaid and Anne would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers on the recent sad loss of Donald. Thanks to the Rev Lyn Peden for her support and comforting service. Grateful thanks to the staff of Carr Gomm and Lochgilphead Community Hospital for their care and attention. Thanks also to Stan Lupton and staff for their professional services arranging and conducting the funeral. Finally thanks to everyone who attended the service in Tarbert Parish Church and at Cardross Crematorium.

MEMORIAM

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay Jnr, died January

25, 2016.

Memories last forever.

– Sadly missed by Mum, John, Jason, Kelly-Anne and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Daughter, Courtney.