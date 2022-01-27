Anne delighted to receive OBE from her royal namesake

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After being named on the Queen’s New Year Honours List Anne Paterson was presented with her OBE on Wednesday January 19 at Holyrood Palace.

Anne, Argyll and Bute Council’s former chief education officer, was delighted that the ceremony was conducted by HRH The Princess Royal.

‘It was absolutely lovely to receive the honour from Princess Anne as she knows Argyll so well,’ she explained.

‘I was so impressed that she could talk about rural education in such an informed manner and that she knew all I’d been involved in throughout my 39-year career.’

Anne, who retired from her chief education officer role at the end of last year, is now working as a professional adviser on education with the Scottish government as well as studying for a doctorate in rural education.

She attended the award ceremony with her husband John Paterson.