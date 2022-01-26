CalMac essential services timetable ends early

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

CalMac’s essential services timetable is ending thanks to a noticeable decrease in covid-related absences amongst staff.

The ferry operator introduced an essential services timetable on January 3 when the number of staff absent due to Covid became so high that it was unable to operate a full service.

The temporary timetable was due to continue till February 6 2022. However, the winter timetable for most routes will resume on Wednesday January 26. Port offices will also revert to normal opening hours.

This includes the reopening of on-board retail and food and drink offering as well as the Coffee Cabin at Ardrossan Port.

Managing director Robbie Drummond said: ‘I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work due to covid we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes.

‘Thank you to all passengers for their patience and understanding and we look forward to welcoming them back on board.’