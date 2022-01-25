And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There was sadness among the farming community and far beyond with the news that Bute shepherd Sandy McKirdy had passed away on January 11 at 97 years of age.

Sandy was the recipient of the 2019 NFU Scotland Argyll and the Islands region Stalwart award.

Inaugural award winner Sybil MacPherson from Dalmally described Sandy at the time as ‘one of nature’s true gentlemen’.

Then aged 94, he was still active looking after sheep and training dogs for sheepdog trials.

Sybil added: ‘Sandy is never one to blow his own trumpet. But very few people will have spent over 80 years tending sheep. Fewer still with his level of knowledge, interest care and dedication. And none with Sandy’s ability to ‘ken’ sheep. What a gift for a shepherd.’