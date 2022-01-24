Your Pictures – January 21, 2022
Lochgilphead-based photographer Aileen Gillies sent us this photograph of her home village of Ford.
Having recently purchased a drone, Aileen took this photo from the device on its maiden voyage above her beloved home patch on Sunday January 16.
Taken around the southern tip of Loch Awe near Torran, it shows Ford village with the road to Kilmartin heading off into the distance beside Loch Ederline. If you look closely, the northern Jura hills can be seen in the far distance.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk