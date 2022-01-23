Letters to the editor – January 21, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The chairman of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association responds to Clyde cod box closure

I am absolutely shocked to the core at this decision which will see many of our members unable to fish sustainably for almost three months.

We can’t understand the lack of communication with our small-scale fishing communities, or the families and businesses they support, not only around the Clyde but across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the EU.

This not only impacts fishing but Scottish trade, tourism and the food and drink sector. It impacts the core general socio-economics of our communities. It’s going to impact not only boats, crew and factories, but also school numbers and jobs in local shops and services. In Campbeltown alone, we have seen the closure of our creamery and a renewables factory. Government talks of initiatives to repopulate the rural communities, but such an action seems almost aimed at driving out fishing families who are already settled in the Clyde area.

Perhaps we could understand the decision if there were clear, balanced and genuine environmental benefits, but we haven’t seen the science or the rationale to justify this action as proportionate. We could have proposed selectivity options which would have achieved similar aims and allowed fishing to continue. This is sensibly the approach taken in the Irish Sea, but there has been no dialogue on any options or solutions.

This decision has completely changed the original purpose of the protection which fishermen ironically initially championed more than two decades ago.

I was one of the fishermen who championed this closure aimed at protecting cod stocks from net fishing and am perplexed at how a Government we collaborated with to achieve something so positive can now change the purpose of the conservation objectives.

I am even more concerned that this decision seems to have been influenced by the Bute House Agreement rather than the recent Scottish Government Future of Fisheries Management Strategy.

We need the officials we voted for as a country to be accountable to us. Our Ministers have a duty to protect our sustainable fishing communities.

We have co-operated with the Scottish Government and in many instances shared its sustainable vision for vibrant and well-managed fishing communities, but we currently feel our communities have been used as a wider political pawn and shut out of a crucial decision impacting them. Sadly this has not been the first time and, frankly, we feel disrespected without reason.

We hoped our government would work with us on issues of conservation and management and we are disappointed beyond words or reasonable comprehension.

We have to be better than this collectively.

Lorna Slater MSP was appointed with haste to speak with the inshore small scale fishermen, both mobile and static, who knew nothing of this intention.

It is these families and the associated businesses to whom they are proposing to deny a sustainable living without reasonable process. We reiterate we support solid science and genuine balanced conservation and have played our part in trying to address data gaps, but this needs to improve.

We are sorry to find our communities in this position, but our door is open to communication with the Scottish Government and its Ministers, and we hope there is time to reach a fairer outcome before February 14 2022.

As our fishing communities’ voice, we cannot merely accept this action or we would not be doing our jobs.

Tommy Finn, chairman, Clyde Fishermen’s Association.

Central government ‘betrayal’

Sir,

The proposed three month closure of a section of the Clyde is a huge concern to fishermen across my council ward.

I’m shocked at this betrayal and find it hard to believe central government is failing to put jobs and our food security first when making these decisions.

Our fishing industry has had to deal with some huge challenges, so the last thing it needs is for its legs to be swept from under it by virtue-signalling urban bureaucrats in central government.

I am wholeheartedly against this decision and stand 100 per cent behind our fishermen.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward.



Search for UK’s walking heroes

Sir,

Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, is asking people to nominate groups or individuals who have gone the extra mile to improve their community for walking and wheeling this year.

The award was set up in honour of Charles Maher, a campaigner and long-standing supporter of Living Streets – formerly the Pedestrians Association.

People doing extraordinary things to improve the places where they live deserve to be celebrated.

Whether you know a parent who has helped make walking to school safer, an organisation that is fighting for safer streets for wheelchair users or someone whose dedication has led to street improvements, we want to hear about them.

Individuals, organisations or local authorities can nominate themselves or others for the Living Streets Charles Maher Award.

The nomination deadline is midnight on February 16. Living Streets members will then vote for the top nominee, with the winner invited to collect their award during Living Streets’ National Walking Summit on March 22.

Visit www.livingstreets.org.uk/maher for more details.

Stephen Edwards, interim chief executive, Living Streets.