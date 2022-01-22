District news – January 21, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray

A new community food-share programme has been launched at Inveraray Church.

The project, organised by West Loch Fyneside Parish, will include fruit and veg provided by Aray Fish as well as groceries donated by members of the community.

Previously collections of tins, toiletries and dry goods have been taken to Oban and Dumbarton, however, the food-share programme is now available to people in need from Inveraray and the surrounding area.

Items including tins of fish, meat and fruit, as well as breakfast cereals, longlife milk and basic toiletries can be donated at the church hall or in the trolleys at Inveraray Co-op and the Tipsy Laird. Anyone who would like to make use of the food-share programme should pop along to the church hall on Fridays or Saturdays between 10am and mid-day.

Tarbert

The voices of Tabert’s Gaelic choir will be joining together again from Saturday February 5.

The mixed choir and the ladies’ choir will meet for practice at the Gather and hope to welcome new members.

A choir spokesperson said: ‘We would love to welcome new members. It is not a requirement to read music or speak Gaelic and learning the songs is much easier than you might think. So, if you’ve been wondering how to make new friends while doing something that is good for the soul please come along.’

Choir details can be found at www.tarbertgaelicchoir.com

Ardrishaig

The Ardrishaig Bothy is organising health walks every Tuesday to encourage people to get more active and to socialise.

To join the sessions, contact joanne.clark@cyclinguk.org or call 07917243925.

Tarbert

The early level class at Tarbert Academy has had to close due to a number of staff testing positive for Covid.

The closure was announced on January 15 by a spokesperson who said: ‘As we have had Eearly Learning Centre (ELC) staff testing Covid positive, we currently have insufficient qualified staff to open the ELC. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we will review the situation on Wednesday January 19.’

PIC no_a03ArdrishaigCanal01. An open invitation has been extended to join social walks along the canal at Ardrishaig