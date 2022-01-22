Creativity Burns brightly to celebrate the bard

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Throughout Mid Argyll poetry fans young and old are gearing up to celebrate the life and works of Robert Burns.

Shop windows in Lochgilphead are adorned in tartan with portraits of the bard, poetry books and Burns paraphernalia in the build up to the big day on January 25, while pre-schoolers have been creating a feast fit for a chieftain to commemorate the national poet’s achievements.

At Lochgilphead’s Badden Farm Nursery the occupants of the Tweenie room have been busy learning all about Scotland.

The children have made Highland cows, flags, Loch Ness monsters, thistles and decorated bagpipes. On Tuesday January 18 they had a go at making their own oatcakes to try with some cheese at snack time.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: ‘There was lots of mixing, pouring, rolling and cutting involved, helping to develop hand-eye co-ordination and fine motor skills. We will be continuing this theme by trying haggis, neeps and tatties for Burns’ day next week.’

On Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street Fergusons butcher has also been creative, cooking more than 200 haggises to its special – and secret – recipe.

Butcher Wallace Simpson said: ‘It’s a real team effort and I’m very proud of our haggis. We have had so many people telling us it’s the nicest haggis they’ve ever tried.’

Wallace’s colleague Caroline Gauld and her sister Lorraine MacEachern have joined in the celebrations by creating striking Burns-themed displays in the butcher shop windows.

‘It’s nice to have something a bit special after Christmas,’ Caroline explained. ‘Friends and family have been great, raking around in their lofts for props for the windows and the people at the Clocktower in Ardrishaig have kindly lent us bits and pieces too.’

This community effort has been carried on just up the street, resulting in an impressive display in the window of charity shop Mary’s Meals.

Manager Marina Campbell said: ‘It’s brilliant. Every item in our Robert Burns-themed window was donated by the public. We really are so lucky. We work hard to get the window looking good as we know it brings in customers and, so, benefits the charity.’

Fans of Scotland’s national poet will have the opportunity to be inspired in an atmosphere which Burns himself would have been sure to endorse.

Food, drink, storytelling and good company will be the feature of an event at the Creggans Inn, Loch Fyne on Friday January 21.

Writer and actor Stewart Ennis is guest storyteller for the Argyll Arts Collective’s celebrations of the bard.

The writer and actor will perform at the A Story, a Pie and a Pint event sharing his Robert Burn-inspired stories with the audience. Tickets are available from the arts collective’s website.

Unfortunately some celebrations have had to be put on hold due to concerns around Covid.

After moving the annual dinner online last year the Inveraray Burns Club’s committee has regretfully taken the decision to postpone its Burns Supper due to take place on Saturday January 22.

A spokesperson for the club said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of participants and club members, but added that the Burns supper would be rearranged for the near future.

PICS

51_a03MarysMealsBurnsNight01

no_a03BaddenNursery01

no_a03StewartEnnis01

51_Burns03_FergusonHaggis

Creative talents celebrate Burns throughout Argyll