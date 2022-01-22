Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – January 21, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There is genuine shock and a feeling of betrayal among fishermen at the ‘Cod Box’ closure plan.

By all accounts, the government didn’t have the courtesy to speak beforehand to the people whose liveliehoods and communities will be affected by the closure.

Fishermen have worked pro-actively for years with government and others to adapt for the benefit of nature and fisheries. Now it appears campaign groups have the ear of government – the suspicion being that this is through the Scottish Green Party on whose co-operation the SNP government relies to retain a majority.

The Clyde Fishermen’s Association does a great job, but it has to be given its rightful place at the table – and it deserves more respect.

Decisions such as this need to be demonstrably based on fact – and properly balanced.

Argyll is facing a depopulation crisis, so to damage a fundamental part of our economy and heritage through the actions of our own government would be a tragedy on many fronts.

And, on the subject of looking after our own, let’s hope the benefits of the proposed Islay offshore wind farm are seen long-term in Argyll – or at least in Scotland.