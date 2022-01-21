Police report – January 21, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drugs found

On Tuesday January 11 at 11.15pm, an 18-year-old man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. The drugs were confiscated and destroyed by police and he was issued with a recorded police warning.

Outboard theft

Between the hours of 9am on Monday December 27 and 9am on Saturday January 8 near Loch Fyne Oyster Bar, Cairndow, a silver Honda 10hp four-stroke outboard was stolen from a boat moored just offshore in Loch Fyne. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Drug driving

At 3pm on Friday January 14 police pulled over a vehicle on Manse Brae, Lochgilphead due to the manner of driving. While stopped both persons within – the driver, a man aged 20 and a 21-year-old woman – were searched and allegedly found in possession of controlled drugs. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal. The driver was also reported to have no licence, no insurance and failed a roadside drug swipe for cannabis and has been reported to the procurator fiscal for these offences.

Assault

At 9.30pm on Saturday January 15 at the Bowmore Hotel on Islay, police attended a report of an alleged assault on a female. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Careless and reckless driving

Police were made aware at 2pm on Saturday January 8 that a vehicle had performed a dangerous overtake in a 30mph speed zone on Portalloch Street, Lochgilphead, causing oncoming traffic to brake sharply. The 65-year-old man driving has been charged for careless and reckless driving and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Failure to report

At around 2am on Sunday January 9 on the A83 through Inveraray, a car is alleged to have crashed into a building on the street causing minor damage before driving off. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.