Parking windfall to benefit Kilmartin Museum

Kilmartin Museum has been awarded £50,000 of wind farm community funding for a new car park at the redeveloped museum.

The grant, from the Ventient Energy A’Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund, was granted by the awards panel to alleviate congestion and improve safety for residents and visitors.

It is predicted that around 60,000 people each year will visit the revamped museum when it opens in 2023 – an increase of 20,000 on previous numbers – leading to concerns over car and coach parking on narrow roads around the museum and in Kilmartin village itself.

The museum consulted residents in 2018 and drew up plans based on the outcome.

Additional parking in the Glebe Field beside the museum will provide space for up to 38 cars, including car charging points and bicycle facilities.

The new car park is being designed to minimise visual impact and will be sympathetic to the Glebe Field and the ancient monument at its heart. The project will also improve disabled access to the historically important Glebe Cairn.

Richard Moody of Kilmartin Museum thanked the panel, saying: ‘It is a great help to receive A’Chruach’s support, which is another step towards helping us improve the availability of parking in Kilmartin for visitors and residents alike.’

As work to redevelop the museum continues despite Covid disruptions, the addition

of extra parking has been welcomed.

Dunadd community councillor David Smart said: ‘The team at Kilmartin Museum has kept us informed of progress all the way through the planning and construction phase of the project.

‘They listened to the concerns of the community around traffic and are looking to put in a solution that is sympathetic to the glen. This is a great example of the community and a project working collaboratively.’

A spokesperson for Ventient Energy, provider of the A’Chruach Fund, said: ‘This is a fantastic use of funding that looks to get not just more local community engagement but people from further afield visiting the area.

‘Implementing environmentally-friendly charging facilities fits well with Ventient Energies company values.’

The next deadline for applications to the community fund is February 11. Visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/achruach for more information and to apply, or contact Chris Lee at clee@foundationscotland.org.uk or call 07912 759525.

The fund supports community projects in the community council areas of West Loch Fyne, Dunadd and Lochgilphead.