‘Old and cold’ Calor customers get apology

Gas firm Calor has blamed Covid staff shortages for customers running short of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in Tarbert and Mid Argyll.

The Argyllshire Advertiser was contacted by one such customer in Tarbert, who said: ‘This is beyond a joke. LPG tanks that are supposed to be monitored are now empty – three here in Tarbert alone.

‘People are being left without heating, cooking and hot water. Automatic messages are all you can get [when phoning Calor] – or be 145th in the phone queue and then get cut off.

‘We ourselves are old and cold.’

A calor spokesperson said: ‘We sincerely apologise to any customers who are out of gas as well as those customers who are concerned about running low or who have found it difficult to contact us.

‘We deeply regret that the national shortage of specially trained (hazardous goods) HGV drivers in 2021 and the ongoing pandemic, which has led to a greater number of customers staying at home and increased product demand, have resulted in a backlog of orders.

‘In spite of earlier driver shortages we are, however, now maintaining our usual levels of winter drivers and are continuing to recruit additional drivers to reduce the backlog as quickly as possible to ensure the minimum of disruption to our customers.

‘Unfortunately, waiting times to answer customer calls are longer than usual due to the volume of calls and the impact of Covid isolations on our people.

‘If you are running low on gas we would encourage customers to monitor tanks levels and use their gas wisely at this time of high demand and while we catch up on the backlog of orders.

‘We would like to reassure vulnerable customers that we are prioritising them and use the dedicated email address priorityservices@calor.co.uk to contact us.’