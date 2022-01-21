Celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Tarbert, Crinan and Inveraray’s coastguard rescue teams last weekend joined with their colleagues from throughout the UK to celebrate 200 years of service.

The anniversary milestone was marked at each coastguard station with the symbolic casting of a throwline into the sea on Saturday January 15.

Speaking at Inveraray’s event, a spokesperson for the coastguard rescue team said: ‘We’re always kept busy and it’s rare we get the chance to reflect on what we do and why we do it, but today we’re taking a moment to do just that.’

From its beginnings in 1822, the coastguard has developed into a team of 3,500 volunteers with a hi-tech search-and-rescue radio network which uses fibre technology. Recently, more than £175 million has been invested to upgrade the network across all 165 sites over the next two years. The hope is this will improve and future-proof the coastguard’s communication infrastructure and ensure it remains able to communicate and exchange data efficiently to co-ordinate rescues and save lives.

Divisional commander for Scotland Susan Todd said: ‘As an emergency service, HM Coastguard is always busy and it’s rare we get the chance to reflect on how far we have come. 200 years of saving lives at sea and at the coast is something to be proud of. The symbolic casting of throwlines across the UK today is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to keeping people safe at sea.’

Most recently, coastguards have responded to global events supporting the NHS during the pandemic and attending the G7 and COP26 events in 2021.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Tarbert added: ‘We would like to wish the whole service a very happy birthday and hope the service can flourish and expand more in the way it has over the last 200 years.’

HM Coastguard also provides training to search and rescue authorities around the world and is a key player with the International Maritime Organisation.

Maritime Minister Robert Courts said: ‘Congratulations HM Coastguard on their 200-year anniversary. I am immensely proud and humbled by the continued dedication and professionalism from the staff and volunteers which ensures everyone’s safety on our shores and around our coast.

‘HM Coastguard is the backbone of our maritime sector and the nation is indebted to its incredible workforce which continues to deliver an exceptional service.’

Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard, added: ‘When you look at how we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the service. Yet, we are far more proud of the people, the volunteers and the staff who throughout two centuries have continued to strive to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea.’

no_a03InverarayCoastguard01. A member of the Inveraray Coastguard team symbolically casts a throwline to mark the bicentenary.