Tarbert’s talented Daria wins orchestra place

A talented young Tarbert violinist has been offered a place in the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS).

Daria Derevyankin, who started playing the violin when she was seven years old, was selected following a rigorous audition process.

The NYOS has been providing young instrumentalists in Scotland with unforgettable training and performance experiences since 1979.

At the age of just 12, Daria has already played with a number of folk bands, including Na Smeòraich, which was asked to play at events at Stonefield Castle, the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival – both the Dalriada Connections concert and the Beinn an Tuirc Gaelic concert – and was also a supporting act at a recent Eddi Reader gig in Tarbert.

The band also won various competitions, including the under-13 folk group competitions at the Dalriada, Oban and Mull regional Mòds.

Daria still loves playing folk and Gaelic music, but her real passion lies in classical music, which is why she is so delighted to have been offered a place at NYOS.

Aside from the fact that there are few opportunities to play classical music in the Tarbert area, Daria’s success is all the more remarkable because all her lessons have been online since her teacher, Susan Rhodes, moved back to the Netherlands last year.

Susan said: ‘This is such a fantastic opportunity for a young and extremely talented musician, who can turn her hand to any style of music with ease.

‘I’m delighted she has gained a place in the NYOS – all that hard work and dedication really paid off.’

And, you never know, perhaps the NYOS will arrange a concert in Mid Argyll and Tarbert to inspire more children to take up music.