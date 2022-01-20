Star return to winning ways in seven-goal thriller

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SAFL Division One

Lochgilphead Red Star 4 – Glenburn Athletic 3

Red Star got their first win of the new year last Saturday when they welcomed an in-form Glenburn side to Lochgilphead joint campus.

Smarting from their 0-5 embarrassment against Argyll neighbours Dunoon the previous week, they took the lead seven minutes in when Stuart MacLean crossed for strike partner Aaron Moore to head home.

Glenburn, who proved to be a very useful side, played their way back into the match and probably deserved their equaliser when they scored from a set piece on the half hour mark and the sides went in level at half time.

Attacking the Lochgilphead end in the second half, Star were back in front almost instantly when Aaron Moore doubled his tally for the day with a superb effort from 25 yards.

The home side continued to press and doubled their lead when Lee MacLean scored with a controlled finish to put his side 3-1 in front.

The game was far from over, however, and Star let their opponents back in with a rare defensive lapse when a long ball caught out young keeper Leon Murphy who had an otherwise excellent afternoon, but on this occasion the Glenburn striker beat him to the ball and nodded home to make it 3-2.

The Paisley side were level with 20 minutes to go when Ben Forbes brought down the Glenburn striker and could have few complaints when referee Jimmy Litster pointed to the spot. The Glens striker stepped up and sent Murphy the wrong way and the sides were level.

At this point the Star management would have been grateful for a point, but captain Aaron Moore had other ideas.

He latched onto a through-ball by Craig Aitken and beat the Glenburn centre back before calmly finishing past the keeper to net an excellent winner with eight minutes to go and secure an excellent victory.