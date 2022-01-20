Iain’s snappy caption’s a winner
Thank you to all the people who shook off the festive cobwebs to come up with an alternative caption for our festive photo.
Taken at The Gather pre-Christmas fair in Tarbert, the pic features Huggy the festive ‘reindeer’ with his red-suited sled driver.
We thought the photograph would be a good candidate for a caption competition.
And the winner is…Iain Mcglynn who came up with the short, sharp: ‘Cutbacks’.
Well done Iain, and we hope you enjoy your prize – which is, of course, the honour of appearing in your local paper.