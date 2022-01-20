Gardening ‘growing’ thanks to Business Gateway support

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A hospitality business has been able to expand its gardening services after advice and funding through the Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme.

Burnside Lodge, a two-room bed-and-breakfast located in the quiet village of Port Wemyss on the south western tip of Islay, is an idyllic location for those looking for a remote getaway.

As well as welcoming guests and facilitating small civil weddings, Burnside Lodge provides a hive of activity throughout the year, with owners Tom and Kate Skinner baking cakes for local cafés, supplying pies to distilleries and even offering craft classes in furniture upcycling for customers during the quieter winter months.

Though Tom and Kate had established a good reputation for Burnside Lodge within the local area, they lost a key part of their customer base when the pandemic hit early in 2020. They turned to Business Gateway for support.

Tom and Kate used a range of Business Gateway’s services including one-to-one support from a dedicated business adviser, as well as receiving advice on funding.

The couple decided to scale up the gardening offering of Burnside Lodge to help them recover, something which they had done on a small scale in the past.

The couple received a recovery grant through the Local Growth Accelerator Programme which was put towards the cost of equipment.

Tom, previously head gardener at the Islay Community Garden, is on hand to help locals with gardening jobs as well as offering horticulture tips and advice.

This service has been critical for Burnside Lodge’s recovery from Brexit and Covid-19 and has considerably increased their gardening revenue.

Tom said: ‘Since Kate and I took over Burnside Lodge in 2008 we have worked hard to diversify our offering and keep meeting needs of the Islay community.

‘Brexit and Covid really took their toll on our business, but we were determined to turn things around.

‘Support from Business Gateway was essential for scaling up our offering and giving a greater choice for our customers.

‘I can’t thank them enough for their help and support over what has been a really difficult time for our business.’

Donald Melville, Business Gateway Adviser, said: ‘Like many business owners in Scotland, Tom and Kate felt the effects of what has been a hugely challenging couple of years.

‘It can be difficult to implement a new business direction, but Tom and Kate were very flexible in adapting their business.

‘Through our recovery grant we were able to provide support to help them pivot their offering and generate alternative income.’

Visit www.bgateway.com for more information about how Business Gateway can help your business.