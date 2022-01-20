Brush up your digital skills
Through Business Gateway, businesses can benefit from dedicated coaching as part of DigitalBoost, Scotland’s digital upskilling programme.
These online coaching sessions with a digital specialist take a small group of business owners through specific topics and answer questions about their social media platforms, digital marketing strategy, website design, and more.
Investment in digital technologies, whether making a website more mobile-friendly, launching a new social media platform or creating an online shop, have all been vital for businesses to survive the pandemic.
Businesses should not lose these practices and ways of working, as digital technology still has a vital role to play as businesses rebuild from the challenges of the last two years.
To book on to a coaching session visit bgateway.com and search for events in Argyll and Bute.