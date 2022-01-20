Announcements – January 21, 2022

BIRTHS

CAMERON – Fraser and Alison (née Millar) are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Euan John, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Thanking staff in attendance, and midwives at Campbeltown Hospital.

CAMERON – Katy (née Welch) and Duncan are delighted to announce the birth, on January 3, 2022, of baby Duncan Thomas. A much loved wee brother for Lilly and Georgia and grandson for Karen and David and the late Susan and Sandy.

ENGAGEMENT

PARK – MCINTOSH – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement on December 23, 2021 of George Alan, elder son of Lynn Cullen, Isle of Gigha. To Feuna Ishbel Louise only daughter of Walter Paul and Iona McIntosh, Corryvreckan, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

MINSHAW – Andrew. Peacefully, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Andrew, dearly loved son of Peggy and the late Alan, much loved brother of Gillian and Lorna and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephew. Funeral service to take place on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill arriving at 12.45pm. No flowers please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Asylum Seekers Housing Project.

NORRIS – Peacefully at home, 49 New Parliament Place, Campbeltown, on January 16, 2022, Sandra McKay, in her 73rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Kenny Norris, much loved mum of Lilibet, Joan, Kenny, Cameron, Leslie, Jason, Karen, Jamie and the late Catherine, a loving and much loved nanny and great-nanny, a beloved sister and aunt and a good friend to many. Sandra’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 21, 2022. The cortège will leave the home address at 1.00p.m. following a short prayer. We will travel up New Parliament Place onto High Street, George Street, along John Street, onto Saddell Street along Kinloch Road and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Sandra may do so along our route or you may attend the service in Kilkerran Cemetery.

SANDLER – Peacefully at home, 4 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, surrounded by her family on January 15, 2022, Davina McKerral Sandler, in her 78th year, loving mother of Danny, Gordon and Andrina, much loved granny and great-granny Beena. Cremation private.

TIMMINS – On January 17, 2022, peacefully at home, with a smile on her face, Sheila Timmins, née Crawford, aged 61 years, beloved wife of Paul and much loved mother of Stuart and Niall, dearly loved daughter of Innes and the late Duncan Crawford, and dear sister of Andrew. A private funeral service owing to current restrictions, will take place at Tarbert Parish Church, (Bright colours requested) on Tuesday, January 25, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortège will leave from her home at Harbour Cottage, Garval Road at 11.15am, travel down Barmore Road, Campbeltown Road on route to the church and after the service on Campbeltown Road, Skipness Road from approximately 12.30pm.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Fergie and family wish to thank all family and friends for their kind messages and flowers following the sudden and sad loss of Jacqueline. Thanks goes to all the paramedics who attended, Dr Lazarus and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, also thanks to Rev. W Crossan for the church service and Rev Wallace for the service at Cardross. Thanks to Rhys and the Blair family for their compassionate and professional services.

FYFE – The family of the late Elizabeth Mary Fyfe would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy by card, messenger, WhatsApp, phone calls and flowers received following their recent bereavement. Grateful thanks to staff at Lochgilphead Community Hospital and the staff of Inveraray Surgery, Inveraray Pharmacy, also David and Nicola Scottish Ambulance Service. Thanks to Sheena Johnson for a lovely personal service at Cardross. Darren for piping, deeply appreciated. Thanks to staff on duty at Cardross, and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors and all staff for their kindness, understanding and professional services.

GLEN – The family of the late Thomas Mitchell Glen wish to warmly thank everyone for all the comforting words and genuine acts of kindness in our time of sadness. We would also like to express our true appreciation and gratitude to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, Lochgilphead for their guidance and support throughout. Thank you also to the Reverend Ryan Taylor for supporting the family during this difficult time and leading such a beautiful service.

JOHNSTON – The family of the late Elizabeth Johnston (Betty) would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes, cards and expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to the doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital for their care and attention over the years. The family are indebted to Donna MacSporran, who along with Mandy Galbraith enabled Betty to remain in her own home with additional help latterly from the Argyll and Bute Care teams. Special thanks to Rev William Crossan and Rev Chris Holden for a very fitting and uplifting service and to David Gardiner for providing the music. Thank you to Kenneth Blair and staff for the professional handling of the funeral. Thanks also to the Argyll Hotel for excellent purvey. Also thanks to everyone who attended the service and to those who paid their respects along the route to Kilkerran.

MCKENZIE – Alec, Isla, Lorna and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss of their beloved Mum, Eleanor. Special thanks to Collette Morgan for her support and to Mary (MacDonald) for her unfailing support and friendship to Mum. Our thanks are extended to Rev. David Carruthers for a comforting service: to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional and caring arrangements: to Morna for beautiful flowers, and to the Cardross Inn for fine purvey. Lastly, our thanks to the many who attended at the crematorium service to pay their respects and show their support to the family. The retiral collection raised over £600 for Mary’s Meals.

MCMILLAN – The family of the late Angela McMillan would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss. Our sincere thanks to all carers, community nurses, doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital and to Maggie Wilkieson. Heartfelt thanks to Mary Stewart for her dedicated care and kindness to Angela. Special thanks to Rev. Christine Fulcher for her most comforting service and to TA Blair for outstanding professionalism and attention to detail. Thanks also to Stronvaar Bowling Club, and to Argyll Bakeries for purvey. Finally, we would like to thank the many people who attended the church service and gathered on the streets to pay their final respects to Angela.

RICH – The family of the late Margaret Rich would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers on the recent sad loss of their mum. Thanks to the Rev Steve Fulcher for his uplifting service, grateful thanks to the staff of Carr Gomm and the Campbeltown Hospital for their care and attention, the Ardshiel Hotel for providing the catering, Kenneth Blair and staff for their professional services arranging and conducting the funeral. Finally a special thanks to all those who attended the service in the church and at the graveside and to all those who lined the streets to pay their last respects to Margaret.

MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander, who passed away January 25, 2016.

The tears in our eyes we can wipe away

The ache in our hearts will always stay

– Mum, Jock, Peter and Aly.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander, who passed away January 25, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Heather, Iain and boys.

MCKINLAY – In loving memory of our dad Alexander McKinlay.

Thinking of a wonderful dad each and every day,

The love we feel in our hearts will never fade away.

– Love your girls, Caitlyn and Chloe xxxx