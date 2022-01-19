Ibrox date for Kieran

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kieran Moore is to appear at Ibrox Stadium on Friday January 21 when Stirling Albion face Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The 22-year-old was on Rangers’ books as a youth player before joining St Mirren.

A fleet-of-foot winger with Lochgilphead Red Star, he joined Queen’s Park Rangers at 18 and was with the Hampden outfit for two years before transferring to Stirling Albion in July 2020.

Kieran was on the scoresheet for Stirling in their last outing in Scottish League Two on January 15, away to Stranraer, netting in the 75th minute to level matters at two goals apiece in a match which ended 3-3.

The Scottish Cup fourth-round tie on Friday night, kick-off 7.45pm, will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

PICS:

Kieran Moore joined Stirling Albion in 2020, and scored in the club's last match.

The winger, left, in action for Red Star in 2018.