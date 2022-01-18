Connecting with nature at Argyll’s reserves

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll’s National Nature Reserves (NNRs) celebrated success in 2021.

Drone imagery has revealed some impressive results from peatland restoration works at Moine Mhor NNR near Lochgilphead, aimed at re-wetting as much of the bog as possible.

Restoring peatlands is one of the most effective ways of locking in carbon, offering a clear nature-based solution to the climate crisis and biodiversity loss.

The 2020 work on the North Moss trialled new techniques including peat bunding and the new footage shows that one year on there has been significant re-wetting of the bog.

This year also saw the restoration of the Giants in the Woods at Moine Mhor NNR with help from Kilmartin Primary School pupils and local artist Jane Walker.

Three fantastic sculptured heads made from willow weaving and foraged materials from the reserve are much loved by pupils visiting the outdoor classroom.

Meanwhile Taynish NNR at Tayvallich was busy connecting people to nature through art with the return of the reserve’s popular Art Trail after an absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The outdoor exhibition featured seven Argyll artists and included life-like herons, carved stone otters, poems and ‘goddess’ sculptures, and the reserve is looking forward to the trail returning for a seventh year in May 2022.

Two sightings of the endangered Marsh Fritillary Butterfly were made in June at Glasdrum NNR, Loch Creran, by local ecologist and Glasdrum butterfly transect volunteer Jessie Wormell.

The butterfly was first recorded at Glasdrum in 1974 by Jessie’s father Peter Wormell, an important figure in the NNR’s designation. The species has been recorded five times since on the reserve, the last sighting being made by Andrew Masterman in 2016.

NatureScot reserve manager Heather Watkin said: ‘Marsh fritillary relies on an abundance of its foodplant, devil’s-bit scabious, which has done well towards the east of the reserve this year. It is interesting to note this is the same section where marsh fritillary has been recorded in the past. There are other known populations surrounding the reserve so hopefully with an increase in devil’s-bit scabious we will continue to see this beautiful butterfly on the reserve in years to come.’

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said: ‘Throughout the ongoing pandemic our beautiful reserves have helped people to enjoy spending time outdoor and connect with nature and we want to thank everyone who helped us to safeguard these special places for future generations by treading lightly on their visit.’

Drone image of peatland restoration at Moine Mhor NNR. © Stuart Shaw/NatureScot. NO_T53_Celebrating Argyll NNRs success_02_Drone image of Moine Mhor NNR peatland restoration © Stuart Shaw NatureScot

Marsh Fritillary (Euphydryas aurinia) butterfly feeding on a common-spotted orchid, Taynish NNR, Argyll. ©Lorne Gill/SNH. NO_T53_Celebrating Argyll NNRs success_03_Marsh fritillary butterfly ©Lorne Gill NatureScot