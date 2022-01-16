House plans for disused Minard church

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been unveiled for a vacant Loch Fyne-side church to become a house.

Through Glasgow-based planning agents Bennett Development and Consulting, Rory McPherson has applied to council chiefs to convert the former Minard Free Church into a single residential unit.

The church has been empty for some years and is set back from an access road just off the A83 trunk road.

A decision by Argyll and Bute Council planning officers is expected in early March, with the public now able to put their views across to the authority.

A planning statement by Bennett Development and Consulting said: ‘The proposed development is for the change of use of this vacant building into a quality residential home.

‘The existing property is essentially a single open hall, stretching the full length and width of the building and is full height throughout.

‘The proposed conversion will see the creation of a mezzanine floor and the formation of a large dormer on the rear elevation as well as a series of rooflights.

‘These additions are necessitated by the proposed internal arrangement which will feature on the ground floor, a large lounge with open plan kitchen, a study, shower room, utility room bathroom and three bedrooms.

‘A new first floor is formed by the construction of a mezzanine which will leave a double height void above the lounge and two additional bedrooms and store rooms on the mezzanine itself.’

The statement added: ‘Apart from the additional dormers and roof lights, there is no change to the building’s footprint, indeed the impact on the settlement will be less physical and more social in that a vacant village building will be recycled and re-occupied as a family dwelling, thereby contributing to the small community.

‘In this regard the sentiments expressed in [local development plan policy] are relevant in that the proposal will involve the recycling of an existing building which, while not listed or of any special quality, is nevertheless a recognisable building within the settlement, the recycling of which will ensure the longevity of the property and its ongoing contribution to the local environment.

‘The recycling will be carried out in a manner which respects and reflects the age of the property and its location.’