News from the districts – January 14, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Oban

Pine martens visiting an Oban garden and eagles on Mull are just some of the gems coming up on Winterwatch 2022.

The wildlife discovery show is back on BBC Two from Tuesday January 18 for two weeks.

Presenter Iolo Williams will be on his home-from-home on Mull which he first visited more than 30 years ago and is still fascinated by its wildlife.

Oban photographer Robert Cruickshanks has also got a slot sharing the mental health benefits of nature watching.

Robert, who regularly has pine martens visit his garden, has created the perfect set to get a unique glimpse into these usually very shy animals’ nocturnal habits.

During nights of watching and taking photographs, he has built up their trust and follows their every move on CCTV.

This season there are lots of digital extras to enjoy on top of the TV shows.

You can tune in on BBC YouTube, iPlayer or at www.bbc.co.uk/winterwatch to see more and the best of viewers’ footage and photos will also go on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dunoon

An Argyll firm offering cruises exploring Scotland’s west coast has won the title ‘Best Small Boat Charter Cruise Operator 2021’ in an end-of-year awards scheme.

Dunoon-based Argyll Cruising scooped the title at the Scottish Enterprise Awards run by digital business publication SME News.

Now in its fourth year, the Scottish Enterprise Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses.

Awards co-ordinator Dean Taylor said: ‘It is always an honour to shine a light on businesses that offer more and help the local economy and community grow. We can’t wait to see what you do next.’

Operating from both the Holy Loch Marina in Sandbank and from Oban, Argyll Cruises offers, in its words, ‘a highly personalised cruising experience’ with cruises for a maximum of eight guests from three to 13 nights among the beautiful islands and stunning sea lochs of Argyll.

In a social media post the company said: ‘We’re starting 2022 in a very happy place!

‘We’re delighted to have won the award. Thank you so much SME News, we’re over the moon.’