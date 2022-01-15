Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – January 14, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Our front page story strikes a chord these Covid times – now that we’ve all become epidemiologists – featuring different variants of a viral disease, one of which is very transmissable while the other is not.

Thankfully, what campaigners seem to have revealed at Ormsary is a case of the non-pathogenic version. Marine Scotland carries out monitoring for the more serious variety, so hopefully it will be kept at bay in Scotland.

On a different topic, though the delay will be disappointing for swimmers, the new community hub at MACPool should be worth waiting for.

It means the hub and redesigned front green should be finished around the same time – hopefully. They certainly offer something to look forward to in the spring.

The BBC series ‘A Very British Scandal’ highlights the salacious goings-on among a certain sector of society in the 1950s and ’60s. We wonder what the people of Argyll made of it at the time?

In this edition you can read about the duke’s wartime service with the famous 8th Argylls. Before his third marriage hit the headlines, he experienced what many Argyll men did at St Valery and PoW camps in wartime.