Young writers invited to explore Argyll’s folklore

An exciting competition to tell the stories of Argyll’s myths and legends will close in just a couple of weeks’ time.

LiveArgyll libraries are looking for budding young writers in the charity’s inaugural writing competition.

Open to all secondary school-aged young people in Argyll and Bute, the competition opened during the charity’s Book Week Scotland celebrations in November.

With two separate age categories, budding young writers are encouraged to write a short story or poem, no more than 500 words, about Argyll folklore.

It can be about fairies, kelpies, dragons and trolls, or any mythical creature they can think of or create, as long as the tale is set in Argyll and Bute.

Bibliographic and local studies librarian, Eleanor McKay MBE said: ‘Let your imagination run wild and allow your writing to be inspired by the sights and sounds around you.

‘We live in a land with a treasure trove of folk tales and legends that have been handed down through the generations.

‘Many tales have been woven around events in history such as the crowning of kings at Dunadd, the Lords of the Isles and great battles between the clans.

‘You can base your idea on an event or person from history, or it could a retelling of an existing legend.

‘You can even let your imagination take over and invent a completely new and exciting folk tale.’

Competition entries will be judged by a panel of liveArgyll library staff, with the winners of each category receiving a £75 gift card, certificate and a bound copy of their winning entry.

Runners-up will receive a £25 gift card, certificate and a bound copy of their entry.

The top 10 finalists will have their entries printed and bound and copies will be available to view in each LiveArgyll library.

Entries close on January 28.

Visit liveargyll.co.uk/liveargyll-libraries-writing-competition to find out more and enter.