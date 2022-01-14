Springtime opening target for pool

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Work goes on to re-open Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) after its redevelopment, but unforeseen problems have forced another delay.

After years of fundraising, work began last March to create a community hub, complete with new café and soft play areas.

The original completion target was October, which was pushed back to January partly due to material supply issues.

John Gurr, chair of MACPool owner MACEL, this week said the café and play areas had been fitted out, with the reception area also taking shape.

He added: ‘Unfortunately progress on the changing area has been hampered by remedial work to the existing building.

‘The pool roof has been leaking undetected for some time and this needs to be watertight before the changing rooms can be finished.

‘This is taking longer to fix than anticipated and we are now hoping for a handover in February and an opening date in March.’

Pool manager Fiona MacAlpine said: ‘I can assure you that everyone is working very hard to get the pool open so that we can welcome swimmers back to the pool soon.’

Mr Gurr continued: ‘As soon as we have a confirmed date for opening, we will let everyone know via the MACPool website, Facebook as well as in the Advertiser. We hope to have better news before the end of January.’