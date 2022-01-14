Police report – January 14, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Assault on woman

At 1am on Friday December 31 at an address in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a 25-year-old man assaulted a woman. He was arrested, charged with the offence and kept in custody to appear at court.

Window broken

Police enquiries continue after it was alleged that a rock was thrown through a window at 7.30pm on Friday December 24 at an address in Columba Court, Ardrishaig. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cannabis production

At 2.10am on Saturday January 1 at an address in Glenfield, Tarbert, a man aged 43 was found to be involved in the production of herbal cannabis. He was charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs possession

A 36-year-old woman was found in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis at 7.30pm on Saturday January 1 at an address in Mackintosh Way, Lochgilphead. She was issued a recorded police warning.

Charged with assault

At 5.30pm on Saturday January 1 at an address in Coronation Terrace, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a 36-year-old man assaulted a woman. He was arrested, charged with the offence and was released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.

Council building damaged

Between 4pm on Friday December 24 and 8.45am on Saturday December 25 at Argyll and Bute Council, Whitegates Road, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a door buzzer was damaged, the building graffitied and a doormat set on fire. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.