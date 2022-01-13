Are you passionate about British farming?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Enthusiasts are wanted to accentuate the many positive aspects of British farming as the industry faces challenges across many different fronts.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) – a statutory levy organisation – is looking for Farming Ambassadors.

Farmers in Scotland and the rest of the UK continue to produce livestock and crops to high quality standards, but face multiple pressures brought about by a number of factors – including the consequences of the country’s exit from the European Union; the threat of big business buying up productive land in return for carbon cature payments and recent UK foreign trade deals leading from Brexit which farming unions claim fail to support home-grown farmers while opening the door to food produced to standards which would not be acceptable in the UK.

Such is the potential threat to the domestic industry and food security from these trade deals, that Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots recently warned the UK could be ‘walking into a food crisis’ following trade deals with major agricultural exporting nations including Australia and New Zealand.

To promote everything that is good about British farming, the AHDB wants social media-savvy people to help tell the story of British farming to a population by and large far removed from the countryside and food production.

The AHDB says on its website: ‘By being part of our group, you have the unique opportunity to support our industry in an arena where so many conversations around health and environment happen, but sometimes with very little evidence to back up those claims.

‘We will provide you with evidence-based, eye catching social media posts for you to share on your social media accounts to help you spread the truth about farming in Britain, safe in the knowledge what you’re saying is accurate.

‘We can offer you social media support to help you feel confident online. We can provide advice and guidance on producing your own posts and videos as well as how to engage with your followers.

‘If you would like to join us in spreading the word on how great meat and dairy from Britain is, register to become one of our Farming Ambassadors today.’

Email Farming.Ambassadors@ahdb.org.uk for more information about becoming an ambassador for quality home-grown food.

You could help promote the best of British farming by becoming a Farming Ambassador. no_a02AHDB01