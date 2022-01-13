Announcements – January 14, 2022

BIRTHS

MACDONALD – On December 14, 2021 to Lauren (née Inglis) and Donald, a beautiful son, Calum Alec John Macdonald. Calum Alec is a first grandson for Christine (Tarbert) John (Leith) and Lorna and Calum (Contin).

DEATHS

ALLAN – Peacefully at home, Fleming’s Land, Castlehill, Campbeltown, on January 4, 2022, Flora McDougall Campbell (Florence) in her 96th year, dearly loved wife of the late James (Stevie) Allan and much loved mum of Janette and Eleanor, a loving aunt and a good friend to many.

CAMERON – On December 19, 2021, peacefully at Kintyre Care Home Campbeltown, Catherine Margaret Cameron, née Graham, formerly of Drambuie Drimnin, Stronahullin, Barrhead and Ardpatrick Place, Lochgilphead, in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Iain Ross Cameron and much loved sister of Angus. Funeral service at Drimnin Village Hall, near Lochaline on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11.30am, interment thereafter at Killunaig Cemetery to which all friends are respectfully invited.

CAMPBELL – Suddenly at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 4, 2022, Jacqueline Campbell née Douglas, in her 75th year, 48 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, cherished wife of Fergus (Fergie) adored mum of Neil, Lorraine, Jacqueline, Rhonda, Audrey, Mairi and Douglas, a devoted nana and great-nana and a loving sister of Norma.

DOYLE – On January 8, 2022, peacefully at home, James (Bogey) Doyle, Inveraray, in his 72nd year, beloved partner of Shirley and a dear friend of many. A private cremation will take place at Cardross Crematorium.

GOODHEIR – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on January 11, 2022, Gillian Goodheir, in her 77th year, of Ducharnan Cottage, Kilmichael Glassary. Beloved wife of Reinot. Much loved Mum of Rowan, adored Granny ‘Sophie’ to Gavin, Finn and Ronnie. Sister of the late Pauline and aunt to Chloe. Much respected sister-in-law. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. A very much respected member in the local artistic community. Funeral cortège will leave from Tobhlaren Road End, Kilmichael Glen, on Monday, January 24, 2022 at approx. 9.30-9.40am travelling through the village of Kilmichael/Bridgend down through Lochgilphead, via Argyll Street on route to Cardross Crematorium for a Service of Thanksgiving at 12.15pm. All friends that are able are respectfully invited to attend.

FYFE – Elizabeth. Peacefully at Mid Argyll Community Hospital, Lochgilphead, on January 6, 2022, in her 91st year. Much loved mother of Michael, Julie, Gillies, Andrew and Kenneth. Dear mother-in-law of Fiona, Claire and Eilidh. Devoted granny and great-granny to Gina, Eilidh, Mhairi, Ewan, Erin, Laura and Lynsey. Rachel, Donnie, Louise Ella and Niamh. Sorely missed by all.

JOHNSTON – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, on January 3, 2022 in her 91st year, Elizabeth Mitchell Johnston (Betty) Westwood, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, formerly of Oatfield Farm. Beloved sister of the late Margaret, Hugh, Jean and James. A much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt.

MACLEOD – On January 5, 2022, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Donald Macleod, former principal maths teacher at Tarbert Academy, aged 96 years, beloved husband of Jenny and much loved father of Seonaid and Anne. A private funeral service will be held at Tarbert Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 19 and thereafter to Cardross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

RODGER – Lucy, Angel and Donnie would like to thank everyone for their kindness and sympathy after the recent loss of William (Billy) Rodger. Special thanks to paramedics Neil and Billy, Robert MacLeod and Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. Donations raised £280 for S.A.N.D.S.

WILKINSON – Brian, and the family of the late Janet Cameron Wilkinson (Jan), would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, by card, letter, phone call and flowers received following their recent bereavement. Grateful thanks especially to the Beatson Clinic; Macmillan Day Bed Unit, Oban; Community Nurses; Extended Community Care Team; Carr Gorm Carers; Marie Curie Nurses; and Doctors and staff at Taynuilt Medical Practice for their wonderful loving care, kindness and support. Special thanks to the Reverend Robert Brookes for a beautifully personal, uplifting and comforting service, and his friendship and pastoral care. Thanks also to members of Inveraray Shinty Club who acted as pall-bearers, and to Pipe Major Stuart Liddell who piped so movingly, whose presence and contribution was deeply appreciated; to all on duty at Muckairn Parish Church; and to Ian MacInnes and staff at D&A Munn Ltd for their kindness, understanding and meticulous professional service.

MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of Kenneth, died January 14, 2006.

We miss you so much and wish you were still here by our side.

– Love Mum and Dad xx

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear brother Kenneth, who was taken from us on January 14, 2006.

My brother, my friend

Thinking of you every day.

Miss you.

– From David and Anne.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of my dear husband Duncan, who was tragically taken from me on January 18, 2018.

To think we did not say goodbye

Will always bring regret,

But hearts that always loved

Never will forget.

Love you, always and forever, Dawn.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our Dad Duncan, who was tragically taken from us on January 18, 2018.

A beautiful memory, dearer than gold,

Of a father whose worth can never be told,

There’s a place in our hearts no one can fill,

We miss you, Dad, and always will.

Lots of love, Your Boys, John and Campbell.

MACDOUGALL – In memory of our beloved son Duncan, who died suddenly January 18, 2018.

We cannot bring the old days back,

When we were all together,

But memories keep you close to us,

And memories last forever.

Always in our hearts Mum and Dad.

MACDOUGALL – Treasured memories of Duncan, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle who lost his life aboard the Nancy Glen on January 18, 2018.

May you now rest in peace.

Love and miss you always

– Alison, Stephen, Ella and Jack.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of a beloved nephew and cousin Duncan, who left us too soon on January 18, 2018.

Your name is often mentioned

Our thoughts are with you still

You haven’t been forgotten

What’s more you never will.

A daily thought a silent tear

A constant wish that you were here.

– McIntyre family.

MACDOUGALL – Treasured memories of our son-in-law Duncan, taken from us as the result of a tragic accident on January 18, 2018.

Sad are the hearts that loved you,

Sad are the tears that fall,

But living our lives without you,

Is the saddest part of all.

Loved and remembered always.

– Lachie and Moira.

MCFARLANE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father and Grampa John, who fell asleep on January 12, 2021.

In our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Mhairi, Liz and grandsons.

MCLEAN – Agnes, promoted to Glory on January 6, 2008.

Our dearest Nana, we love and miss you always.

– Senga, Sean and Millie and Maureen and family.

Precious memories of our dear Mum, forever in our hearts.

– Rene and Flora.

Also our beloved sister and a much-loved and missed Auntie, Carolin McLean, promoted to Glory on January 6, 2018.

MCPHEE – In loving memory of our dear mum and granny Cathie, who passed away January 14, 2020.

Never more than a thought away.

In our hearts you will always stay.

– All the family home and away.

MARTIN – Precious memories of Ronnie, a much loved Dad and Granda who passed away on January 19, 2019.

Will love and miss you forever.

– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew & Blake xxxxx

MAXWELL – In loving memory of Tommy, who sadly passed away January 14, 2021.

Always in our thoughts.

– James, Sandra and family.