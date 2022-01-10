Your Pictures – January 14, 2022
This week’s featured image comes from Kilmartin Glen.
Local resident Doris Linstead took this photo on new year’s day and said: ‘This is a favourite gentle wee walk for us, taking the path towards Kilmartin School and on through Kilmartin Glen. It’s lovely in any season and on January 1 it’s a beautiful way to welcome in the new year.