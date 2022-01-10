Applications open for under-22 bus travel cards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Every young person under the age of 22 in Argyll and Bute will be entitled to free bus travel from January 31 in a Scottish Government initiative.

Transport Scotland research showed 70 per cent of young people would use public transport more frequently if it was free.

The Scottish Government has also committed to removing the majority of fossil-fuelled buses from public transport by 2023.

A Bus Decarbonisation Taskforce has been convened which brings together bus operators, the supply chain, energy companies and financiers to achieve a fully zero-emission bus fleet.

Transport Scotland has made £50 million available to the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund to support the move.

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto said: ‘By making bus travel free for under-22s in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland, opportunities for young people to work, travel and study are being opened up for them.

‘Travelling by bus is one of the most environmentally-friendly ways to get across the country and research shows that young people recognise the vital role public transport will play in hitting our climate change targets.

‘This move will not only be vital in our journey to net zero, but will also take pressure off young people and their families’ finances.

‘Once again this is a demonstration of how the SNP Scottish Government continues to support young people in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland have the best possible start in life.’

Applications for free bus travel cards open on January 10. Apply online at getyournec.scot.

More information is available on the Transport Scotland website.