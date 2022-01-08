Through the reader’s lens – a look back at 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

In this first edition of 2022, we take a look back at a selection of the fantastic photographs sent in during 2021 by readers which we showcased in the ‘Your Pictures’ feature each week in your Argyllshire Advertiser.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photographs to the paper over the year, even if pressure on space means we cannot include them in this feature. Your images are much appreciated and enjoyed.

Don’t forget to send in your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk

January

Lochgilphead reader Liz McLean took this photograph of low winter sunshine through the misty forest as the sun broke through at Achnabreck on Tuesday January 12. Mirrin the Cairn terrier was having the time of her life on her walk.

PIC:

no_a04YourPictures01_LizMcLean

February

Don Stewart of Letter Daill sent the Advertiser this snowy photograph he took of the scene at Cairnbaan when ice settled over the Crinan Canal on a crisp winter’s day.

PIC:

DS_A06-cairnbaansnow

March

Cheryl Brown submitted this gorgeous photograph of a beautiful night at Port Ann, taken from her living room window. Cheryl took the photograph at the end of February during a spell when the Argyll skies were often ablaze with shades of pink, peach and orangey tones.

PIC:

no_a10YourPictures01_CherylBrown01

April

In our April 2 edition we featured this lovely photograph by Christine Reynolds from Ardpatrick, by Tarbert. Christine explained: ‘The pussy willow on our tree is amazing this year. Spring is definitely here.’

PIC:

no_a14YourPictures01_ChristineReynolds

May

This photograph was taken from Ardrishaig on May 5 by John McCall of Lochgilphead. Looking down Loch Fyne, it shows the hills of Arran in the distance, covered in snow in a cold spell of spring weather, with showery-looking cloud overhead.

PIC:

no_a20YourPictures01_JohnMcCall

June

Colin Barr always has his drone ready for a good photograph, and this one certainly fits the bill. The photograph was taken looking out over Carsaig Bay and beyond and shows Wild Rose at her mooring. Colin said: ‘The weather conditions were just right for a stunning photograph. The Sound of Jura never looked better.’

PIC:

no_a24YourPictures02_ColinBarr

July

Ardrishaig’s Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye sends lovely photographs to the Advertiser and she had keen enough eyesight to spot this Oystercatcher adult with three chicks on the shore. ‘They blend really well with the stones on the beach,’ said Cheryl and they have already started to search around for food on their own.’

PIC:

no_a27YourPictures01_Cheryl

August

Mid Argyll photographer Aileen Gillies, another regular and welcome contributor to the paper, took this gorgeous photograph while on a trip to Crinan.

PIC:

no_a34YourPictures01_Aileen

September

Recently retired Lochgilphead police sergeant Iain MacNicol captured this evocative scene on his iPhone while gathering sheep on his family’s Turnalt Farm, Barbreck, aided by working collie and part-time model Bob.

PIC:

no_a38YourPictures01_IainMacNicol

October

Taken on October 15 during an early morning walk to Cairnbaan, James Bowe of Ardrishaig captured the scene as the sun rose on a beautiful day after a spell of rain. The mist rising from the canal makes for a tranquil, slightly eerie autumnal atmosphere.

PIC:

no_a43YourPictures04_JamesBowe

November

Our November 12 edition featured another superb photograph by Aileen Gillies – and one with a special meaning. Aileen took the photograph of the sunset at Arduaine on her birthday, November 2.

PIC:

no_a46YourPictures01_Aileen

December

Ishbel Hawson of Polly’s Coffee Stop fame took this photograph at the pre-Christmas ‘Carols around the Kelpies’ event at Ardrishaig Pier. Seeing the kelpies looking a bit un-festive she decided, with Scottish Canals’ permission, to decorate them with lights. Given that we featured a similar photograph in our December 31 edition we have used an alternative one, also by Ishbel.

PIC:

no_a53CarolsKelpies_IshbelHewson01