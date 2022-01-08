Argyllshire Advertiser leader – January 7, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Our hearts go out to everyone involved with the Nancy Glen tragedy.

For the grieving families, the many people who valiantly tried to save the boat, everyone involved in the search for and recovery of the trawler and many more besides the ordeal of re-living the events of four years ago cannot have been easy.

The ultimate outcome of the Fatal Accident Inquiry must be to help avoid such tragedies from happening again.

The evidence given was technical, traumatic and deeply sad. There were many contributing factors according to the sheriff, some of which would have been avoided with the crystal clear benefit of hindsight.

As the sheriff noted, the owners took pride in their vessel, kept it well maintained and considered it to be a safe boat. They were managing it little differently to many others up and down the Scottish coast.

But, crucially, no stability rules applied to boats like the Nancy Glen at the time of the accident.

Duncan MacDougall was an experienced fisherman who knew these waters well and, if it could happen to his boat, there is an obvious need to raise awareness to prevent such devastating accidents in future.