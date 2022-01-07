Police report – January 7, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Careless driving with expired licence

A man in his 70s was charged after police spotted a motorist allegedly exceeding the 30mph speed limit and overtaking another vehicle on Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, at 12.40pm on Sunday December 19. When the vehicle was stopped, the 75-year-old driver was also found to be driving with an expired driving licence. He was charged with careless driving and driving with an expired driving licence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Threatening or abusive behaviour

A man aged 35 and a 46-year-old woman are alleged to have been fighting at 6.15pm on Sunday December 26 at an address in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead. They were arrested, charged and released on an undertaking to appear at court.

Woodland vandalism

Between Wednesday December 22 and Wednesday December 29 at Blarbuie woodland, Lochgilphead, it is alleged glass panels next to a walkway were vandalised. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Theft of lead

Between 4pm on Wednesday December 22 and 2.30pm on Thursday December 23 at Lochgilphead Baptist Church on Union Street, it is alleged lead sheets from the roof were stolen. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.