Four-wheel-drive to tackle rural crime

Rural insurer NFU Mutual has provided Police Scotland with a 4×4 vehicle to help tackle crime in the countryside as part of its support for the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC).

The Toyota Hilux 4×4 will be used by Police Scotland officers to crack down on rural theft, poaching and heritage crime.

While Covid restrictions have kept some criminals out of the countryside, thieves are returning and turning their attention to high-value farm Global Positioning Systems while quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles remain high on thieves’ shopping lists because of their high value and portability.

Agricultural field engineering lead at NFU Mutual Bob Henderson said: ‘By providing the 4×4 we want to support rural crime officers to do their job, which often involves accessing rough terrain and remote locations.

‘NFU Mutual has supported the SPARC initiative since it launched because it operates across Scotland and has a clear strategy to tackle rural crime through visible policing, sharing intelligence and involving farmers and the wider community.

Inspector Alan Dron, Police Scotland national rural crime co-ordinator, said: ‘SPARC is about genuine partnerships and this vehicle which has been gifted by NFU Mutual further demonstrates the desire of all those on SPARC to work together, being visible and helping to prevent, reduce and tackle criminality in Scotland’s rural communities and environments.’

Over the past four years NFU Mutual has invested more than £240,000 to support SPARC.

NFU Mutual also supports an agricultural vehicle theft unit at the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service which co-ordinates farm machinery theft intelligence between NFU Mutual, police forces, Border Force and Interpol.

For more information on rural crime trends and advice, visit www.nfumutual.co.uk/ruralcrime

PIC:

Bob Henderson of NFU Mutual, Police Scotland Inspector Alan Dron and Andy Purvis, NFU Mutual with the 4×4 vehicle provided to SPARC. Alan Dron holds the SPARC award for Best Team at the UK Combined Industries Theft Solutions Conference. no_a014wd_NFUmutual01