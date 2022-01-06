When Santa met Huggy – send us your caption

As the festive season recedes into the distance, we couldn’t resist one final light-hearted nod to Christmas.

Among many festive photographs taken by and sent to the Argyllshire Advertiser, one image in particular stood out.

Stealing Santa’s thunder just a wee bit, the star of the show at The Gather pre-Christmas fair in Tarbert was, for many, Huggy the festive reindeer.

We thought the photograph would be a good candidate for a caption competition.

So the challenge is set – just for a bit of fun, send us your witty caption for the photo and we’ll announce the winner in a future edition.

[Box the following please]

There are various ways to send your caption:

  • email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
  • click the ‘contact’ button on our website www.argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
  • or direct message via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.

PIC:

51_a50Christmas_Gather09