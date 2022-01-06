When Santa met Huggy – send us your caption
As the festive season recedes into the distance, we couldn’t resist one final light-hearted nod to Christmas.
Among many festive photographs taken by and sent to the Argyllshire Advertiser, one image in particular stood out.
Stealing Santa’s thunder just a wee bit, the star of the show at The Gather pre-Christmas fair in Tarbert was, for many, Huggy the festive reindeer.
We thought the photograph would be a good candidate for a caption competition.
So the challenge is set – just for a bit of fun, send us your witty caption for the photo and we’ll announce the winner in a future edition.
[Box the following please]
There are various ways to send your caption:
- email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
- click the ‘contact’ button on our website www.argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
- or direct message via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.
PIC:
51_a50Christmas_Gather09