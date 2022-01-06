Mid Argyll crews roar to rally success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The final round of the Marshall Construction Scottish Tarmac Rally Championships saw two Argyll crews head north to the Milltown stages in Elgin.

This venue was being used for the first time in many years and was the culmination of a lot of hard work by the organising team.

A number of drivers and co-drivers were vying for the top spot and the important final championship standings.

Alister Inglis in his Fiesta R5 had been pretty dominant in the earlier parts of the season and was probably favourite to grab the overall championship.

Mid Argyll, however, sent two crews into this final round with a realistic chance of causing an upset.

Jamie Miller, Lochgilphead – although now ‘up the road’ – is very much involved in everything that happens in Argyll rallying.

He and co-driver Ian McCulloch, headed to Milltown with the best chance yet of clinching a championship in their Citroen C2 R2 Max.

Things, though, didn’t get off to a great start for Jamie with the car developing a fairly serious brake issue – ie no brakes at all – meaning that they limped through a very slippy stage one and then, in his own words, ‘drove like a pensioner’ for much of the rest of the day.

What had been a brilliant season for the team was mildly soured by mechanical issues but Jamie takes some solace from finishing third overall for the 2021 championship.

It should be noted that Jamie’s long-suffering co-driver Ian sealed second spot in the overall co-driver’s championship on the day too.

Father and daughter combo Innes and Kirty Mochrie also took to the roads and travelled some six hours to get to Elgin on the Friday.

Once again the Mighty Metro had defied the odds and embarrassed a lot of much more expensive and powerful machinery and they too were now sitting on the start line of stage one of the final round knowing that they could, with the right combination of results, walk away as overall champions of the year.

A rare mistake on stage one saw the car bounce off a tyre or two but get away with it by missing the important components and only dislodging the light bar.

A steady run from there on saw the crew finish third in class on the day which was enough for Innes to capture second overall driver in the championship while Kirsty capped a fantastic first full season with the overall co-driver’s title.

Alister Inglis held on to the overall title spot – despite a hairy moment when the Fiesta lost a wheel in the final stage of the day.

That aside, it was a strong year from the Stonehaven driver.

We look forward to a full 2022 season, Covid permitting, in conjunction with Dunfermline Car Club and the new main title sponsors Burnside Piling.

Words and pictures: Gavin Brown, West Coast Photos