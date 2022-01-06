Emma rounds up pupils for sheepdog school

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

By Colin Cameron

We’ve all become used in the pandemic to communicating using computers; we use them for everything from business meetings to checking in on relatives.

But now there’s a novel new purpose for technology – training working sheepdogs.

The online sheepdog school is the brainchild of Emma Gray, well known for appearing in popular BBC series ‘This Farming Life’ with firefighter-turned-farmer husband Ewan Irvine and their young son Len.

Emma, 35, is a well-respected sheepdog breeder and dog trial enthusiast and said it has always been a plan to start a sheepdog school in some form.

She explained: ‘We have a strong Instagram following, and almost every night I would be asked sheepdog training questions and found it hard to explain to people what I meant online.

‘By using the medium of video I can show exactly what I mean and people can see how the dog reacts and progresses.

‘We never really knew how to put it into practise until a friend told us about a particular online platform. We haven’t looked back since.’

Emma was born on a farm near Hawick in the Scottish Borders and has been training dogs since she was 11 years of age.

In March 2021 Emma and family made a big move from Fallowlees Farm in Northumberland – where Emma had been shepherding since the age of 17 – to a larger unit on the Isle of Bute, running 600 crossbred sheep and a herd of native cattle, as well as breeding top-quality sheepdogs at Ardros Farm.

‘We absolutely love life on the island,’ said Emma. ‘It’s a dream come true for us and we don’t think we’ll ever get tired of the view!

‘The people have been so welcoming and it’s really great to be part of such an amazing community.’

The sheepdog school is now up and running, with twice-monthy videos showing how to train a pup from start to finish and how to tackle problems along the way.

‘I hope we get loads of pupils so that we can help people to understand how to train a working dog to the best of their ability, avoiding the common pitfalls,’ said Emma.

Visit www.sheepdog-school.com to find out more.