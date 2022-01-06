Announcements – January 7, 2022

ENGAGEMENTS

ANDERSON – LITTLESON – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Christopher, elder son of Iain and Angela, to Jennifer, youngest daughter of Peter and Margaret.

Murray-Semple

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement on December 29, 2021 of Ronan Martin, elder son of Martin and Sheila Murray, Derry, Northern Ireland and Ruth Mary, youngest daughter of Jim and Fiona Semple, Dalbhraddan Farm, Southend, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

BROCK – Peacefully after a short illness, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on December 27, 2021, Mrs Flora Brock, nee Hardie, in her 94th year, of 13 Stag Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved and loving wife of the late Iain Brock; much loved sister of the late Mary Potts. A dearly loved aunt and cousin. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. The funeral cortege will leave from Flora’s home at 11.30am on Monday January 10, 2022, travelling along Lorne Street, Argyll Street and Bishopton Road en-route to Achnabreac Cemetery for a graveside service at 12noon. All friends are respectfully invited to attend

GLEN – Thomas Mitchell Glen. Peacefully at home, Tom Glen, aged 91 years of Roseneimhidh, Kames, Lochgair. Beloved Husband of the late Violet May Stuart. Dearly loved father of Christine, Moira, Alaistair and the late Philip. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A caring loving husband and father to his own and many other children in his care. A graveside Funeral Service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Thursday January 13, 2022, at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations to M.S Centre, Lochgilphead .

McKENZIE – Peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, after an illness borne bravely, on December 31, 2021, Eleanor McKenzie, nee Aitken aged 76 years of 3 Whitegates Court, Lochgilphead and formerly of North Lodge, Ormsary. Beloved wife of the late Peter McKenzie. Much loved and loving Mum of Alec, Isla and Lorna. Cherished Granny of Ross, Megan, Hayley, Kyle, Callum, Sophie and Rosie. Dearly loved Sister of Alick and the late Jimmy. Much respected mother-in-law of Kimberley, David and Charles. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Cardross Crematorium on Friday January 14, 2022 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mary’s Meals.

McMILLAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 28, 2021, Angela McMillan nee McShannon, in her 74th year, 98 Millknowe, Campbeltown, loving daughter of the late Donald and Olwyn McShannon, much loved sister of Brian, Gordon, Stephen, Elizabeth and Marie, a loving and much loved aunty and a special friend to many.

RICH – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 29, 2021, Margaret Rich nee Girvan, in her 89th year, 9 Smith Drive and formerly of Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Charles and Peggy Girvan, much loved mum of Ann, Charlie, Ian and the late Margaret and a loving granny, great granny, sister and Aunt. Margaret’s funeral will take place on Friday January 7, 2022 at 1.00pm in the Highland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the Highland Parish Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, down Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church, Alternatively you may pay your last respects to Margaret along our route.

TAYLOR – Peacefully at home, Bayview, Southend, on December 26, 2021, Niall G Taylor, in his 97th year, dearly loved husband, best friend and companion of 57 years to Margaret. A dearly loved uncle and friend.

TODD – Peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital on Friday December 31,2021, after a short illness. Mary (Myra) Todd, 93 years of Kingarth, Ardrishaig, dearly loved wife of the late Ian Todd, beloved mother of Carolyn & Claire and much loved Grandma to Lucy and Sophie, Alexander & Nicholas. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church today Friday January 7, 2022 at 11am followed by the committal at Achnabreac Cemetery, to which all are welcome. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask for donations in Mary’s memory to the Glenarary Ward or the Home Care team, all of whom provided exceptional care to our mother, at the services or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

DOCHERTY – The family of the late John would like to thank everyone for their kindness and sympathy after the loss of John, special thanks to Rodger crooks and Donald MacDonald, Ian Campbell and the Stag hotel and the many people who lined the streets, also the family and friends that attended the service in cardross. Retiral collection for chest heart and stroke raised £200 also support from Lochgilphead red star

MEMORIAMS

McCALLUM – In loving memory of Muriel, who passed away January 7, 2018.

Your memory is a treasure

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure

– Richard and Sharon xxx