Santa’s Round Table tour spreads cheer

With the help of their friends, Mid Argyll Round Table members were once again out and about spreading glad tidings of great joy over Christmas.

Starting in Tarbert on December 16, Santa and his merry band of followers travelled the region on their Magical Santa ‘bubble’ Bus, courtesy of West Coast Motors.

Supported by seasonal tunes from piper John Hunt, the four-night tour – also taking in Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead, Kilmartin Glen and Inveraray – provided a welcome happy end to a year lacking a little in good cheer.

A collection for good causes moved online this year, the Round Table’s Just Giving page raising almost £800 to boost local groups at a time when help is much needed.

Colin MacFarlane of Mid Argyll Round Table said: ‘It all went well once again. I think the use of bus and providing a bus timetable, which we stick to, means a lot more people can see us.

‘As well as thanking everyone who came along for sticking to the rules, we’d especially like to thank West Coast Motors for use of their festive bus and for their staff time.

‘Stand-outs were our driver Robert Mackay, our piper John Hunt and, of course, Santa himself.’

Santa and supporters spread good cheer around the region. no_a01RoundTable_Christmas01