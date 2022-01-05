Covid surges over festive period

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Social gatherings sparked a big festive increase in Covid-19 cases across the NHS Highland area, according to a top medic.

In a four-fold jump on the previous week’s daily average, 883 new cases were reported on December 28 – more than double the region’s previous highest daily figure.

Between December 22 and 28 there were 2,889 new cases, almost double the previous week’s total.

Across NHS Highland, which covers Argyll and Bute, wards have been forced to close due to positive cases amongst patients and staff, while almost half of care homes are closed due to cases.

NHS Highland medical director Dr Boyd Peters stressed the Omicron variant is extremely infectious and this fourth wave is by far the biggest one so far.

‘Feedback from our contact tracers tells us that social gatherings and travel are having the biggest impact on case numbers in our area,’ said Dr Peters.

‘We have already seen an increase in the area which we believe is linked to people travelling for Christmas.

‘The threat and impact of Covid remains a significant concern as modelling tells us a big increase in community infections now will cause serious issues in late January, both for individual patients and for the staffing of services.

‘Our health and care system is fragile, the loss of staff to this variant through testing positive or the need to isolate has a huge impact on our ability to deliver the services needed across our patch and this is already a challenge.’

Protect yourselves, your loved ones and your NHS by:

Limiting your contact with those outside your household and follow Scottish Government guidelines on limiting inside contact with three households

Making sure you are fully vaccinated. Details of vaccination clinics are available on the NHS Highland website. Vaccination is the single biggest form of protection we have against severe infection

Regular self-testing using lateral flow devices for those without symptoms, particularly if you are meeting up with people or have spent time with more people that you normally would. Details on where you can get these tests are available on NHS Inform

If you have symptoms, isolate immediately and book a PCR test

Follow guidance – wash your hands, maintain your distance, limit your contacts, test regularly, book a PCR and isolate if you have symptoms and get vaccinated when asked to.

Remain vigilant for symptoms. These are typically a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell. People with Covid-19 can, however, present with a wide range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting. Anyone who becomes unwell should isolate immediately and seek a PCR test.

PIC:

Dr Peters: ‘Social gatherings and travel are having the biggest impact on case numbers’. no_a01DrBoydPeters01