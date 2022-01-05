Campbeltown woman traced after public appeal
A Campbeltown woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe and well.
Jean Townsley, 35, had not been seen since the afternoon of Friday December 31 when she was in the Toryglen area of Glasgow.
On Wednesday December 5 Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division posted on social media: ‘Police Scotland would like to thank the public for its response to the appeal for information in the search for Jean Townsley.
‘Jean was traced safe and well yesterday, January 4.’