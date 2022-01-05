A bracing welcome for 2022
The chilly waters of Argyll welcomed some (very) short-term visitors as 2022 was seen in with a number of new year dooks up and down our coastline.
PICS:
Looks a bit on the chilly side in Loch Fyne at this New Year’s Day dook at the Newton, Inveraray. no_a01NewYearDook04_Inveraray
Inveraray swimmers avoiding hypothermia (hopefully) at last. no_a01NewYearDook07_Inveraray
Various choices of swimwear were demonstrated as hardy souls took to the Sound of Jura at Carsaig near Tayvallich to wash away the cobwebs, accompanied by John Hunt on the pipes. no_a01NewYearDook01_Carsaig