Senior officer honoured by Queen
Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.
In a New Year Honours list in which Argyll folk were conspicuous by their absence, Chief Inspector Baillie has been recognised after more than 26 years’ service.
She joined Strathclyde Police as a Constable working in various urban locations before being posted to Oban in 2000, marking the start of her long service to the communities of Argyll and Bute.
Promoted to Sergeant in 2002, she worked in various locations, gaining promotion to Dunoon Section Inspector in 2006 then to her current post as area commander for Oban, Lorn and the Isles, Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands in 2009.
PIC:
Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie. no_a01MarleneBaillie01