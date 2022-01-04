Missing Campbeltown woman – police appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An appeal has been issued to help find a 35-year-old Campbeltown woman last seen in Glasgow on Hogmanay.

Police Scotland are seeking the public’s assistance to trace Jean Townsley, who has not been seen since the afternoon of Friday December 31 when she was in the Toryglen area of Glasgow.

Jean is described by police as 5’3″ in height with long auburn hair. It is unknown what clothing she may be wearing, although she is known to often wear a long blue padded jacket.

Lochgilphead Police Inspector Paul Collins said: ‘Jean is well known to the community of Campbeltown, but has not been seen over the weekend.

‘This is out of character for her and concerns are growing. She also has links to the Govanhill area of Glasgow and anyone in these or surrounding areas are asked to keep a lookout for her.’

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland by phoning 101 and quoting incident number 1160 of January 2, 2022.