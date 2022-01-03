Your Pictures – December 31, 2021
Ishbel Hawson, who runs Polly’s Coffee Stop – regularly based at lock 10 on the Crinan Canal – was behind the ‘Carols around the Kelpies’ at Ardrishaig Pier before Christmas.
Seeing the kelpies looking a bit un-festive Ishbel decided, with Scottish Canals’ permission, to decorate them with lights.
Ishbel said: ‘As it got darker, we realised how fantastic they looked. When I came to take the lights down in the morning, the canals team were so impressed they asked if they could keep them up.’
