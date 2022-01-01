District news – December 31, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Arrochar

Arrochar’s Glen Loin car park could be extended to offer more parking for camper vans and caravans as well as toilets and a new visitor attraction if plans are given the go-ahead.

In response to increased tourism in the surrounding area the improvement works were discussed at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond area committee on Friday December 17.

In a report to the committee, council executive director Douglas Hendry said: ‘Discussions are ongoing in respect of the acquisition of the remainder of the car park and once concluded it is proposed that the facilities could be improved to further support the local economy.’

At the meeting, Lomond North councillor Iain Paterson asked council staff member Caroline Patrick if she could offer any further information.

Ms Patrick said: ‘Clydebank Developments Ltd, which owns the majority of the site, has accepted the offer from the council in principle.’

‘The rest of the car park is leased by the council from the Crown Estate and the council continues to have ongoing discussions with regard to the acquisition of that site.

‘The Crown Estate does not usually look to dispose of ground, but I understand it is being considered and will need to go before Scottish ministers.

‘Regarding the proposal for the car park, I understand there is a requirement for some additional car parking for tourists with camper vans and caravans.

‘There is also maybe an opportunity there to, depending on planning, create a more visitor-related attraction, or to have more information for tourists visiting the location.’

Councillor Paterson then said: ‘One thing you could do is provide toilet facilities which are long overdue. It is causing a major problem in the area, but hopefully that is something the council will look at.’

Dunoon

A crowd-fund set up to support businesses affected by the Argyll Street fire has surpassed its target by more than 300 per cent.

The Dunoon fire community recovery group (DFCRG) announced the figure at the end of December just as work to clear the site of August’s fire was completed.

The DFCRG thanked all fundraisers and donators on behalf of the devastated businesses which included the Trading Post, Cameron’s Dairy, Coleman’s Cards and Pricewise.

A spokesperson said: ‘These businesses are forever grateful for the support the community has shown to them through donations and volunteering to help to get them back into business and for everyone continuing to shop local.

‘The crowd-fund, which is now closed, reached a magnificent £31,870, 318 per cent of the target set, plus further donations came in from the community activities to bring the total up to £34,562.’

Emergency hardship funds, approved through an application process has so far paid out £8,647.96.

The businesses impacted were the asked to provide their recovery plans for further allocation of money from the remaining funds.

On December 8 the DFCRG approved the recovery plan applications for Cameron’s Dairy, which has registered the intent to buy the land occupied by Coleman’s Cards to rebuild its business on Argyll Street, and for Pricewise which has been operating on nearby premises and is working with loss adjusters and insurance companies to formulate plans for its rebuild.

The other two businesses damaged by the fire do not currently intend to rebuild.

The DFCRG and its advisors have agreed that a commemorative ‘community book of kindness’ will be developed and be housed at Dunoon burgh hall including contributions from local history expert John Stirling.

The book will include the story of the fire and will communicate messages from the community as well as pictures and details of donations.

A chapter will be dedicated to the businesses which lost their trade to the fire and information on how they planned to recover their businesses after the fire

Visitors to the Dunoon burgh hall will be invited to leave a message within the commemorative book on display and asked to make a suggested donation if taking away a copy.

Tighnabruaich

Tighnabruaich’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution souvenir shop has cashed up its highest ever sales this year, recording £4,808 in sales.

This figure rises to £6,627 when profits taken since April 2020 are included. This substantial sum has been supplemented by Co-op customers who raised £13,127 after the Tighnabruaich RNLI was selected as part of the Co-op’s local charity initiative.

Fundraising chair for Tighnabruaich’s RNLI Lifeboat Fraser Exley offered his thanks to everybody who supported the charity throughout 2021 including all the committee and volunteers as well as the Co-op and its customers .

He said: ‘Many thanks for all the fantastic support we received this last year. The shop has had its best year for sales, ever, which is amazing given the circumstances.’